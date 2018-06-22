Nokia signs five-year global IT infra deal with HCL Technologies

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia today announced that it has inked five-year global IT infrastructure and application services deal with HCL Technologies.

Nokia has selected HCL Technologies as part of an important effort of streamlining Nokia's outsourced IT management services, the telecom gear maker said.

"This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers. HCL's track record of delivering transformational services at scale makes them the right partner for this all-important initiative," said Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier.

"Nokia will partner with HCL for transforming and modernizing its IT infrastructure and applications landscape. HCL will transition services from four incumbent vendors to establish an integrated IT services delivery and design framework and will implement a transformation roadmap," it added.

The deal is intended to help Nokia drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets, the statement further said.

According to Nokia, HCL will leverage its next-gen technology services portfolio to provide Nokia with services around key transformational areas; such as cloud orchestration, digital platforms, big data analytics, cybersecurity, autonomics and modern collaborative workplaces.

"This expansion of the HCL-Nokia relationship to include IT services is yet another testament to the alignment of our Mode 1-2-3 services with our customers' strategic imperatives and our impressive track record to deliver transformational services at scale," said C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies.

Vijayakumar said: "The telecoms industry is at the forefront of today's fast-paced digital-led change and HCL is proud to be Nokia's transformation partner, powering them with the speed and agility required to meet the demands of a complex and transforming market."

These leading-edge solutions enabled by HCL will help Nokia meet the growing needs of a rapidly changing customer base, by providing higher levels of customer experience through digitalization, automation and the modernization of key IT systems & processes, Finnish telecom gear maker informed.