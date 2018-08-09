Nova Launcher receives new update gets improved settings search and more

Nova launcher is one of the most used third-party launcher available for the users in the market. The launcher is now getting a new update which will introduce new improved features to the platform. The new update also brings some visual enhancement for an improved user experience. With the new update, the launcher will also get a nifty search tab which will allow the users to navigate through the long settings menu with ease. The search feature will also provide the users with the smart options so that they can adjust the icon and also adjust the folder sizes which will make it easy to fit on the display of the smartphones.

The latest feature is specifically designed to give the users a complete control over their custom launcher experience. The new update which is the Nova Launcher 6.0-beta1 will bring the search feature within the settings which will allow the users to directly go to the desired settings by moving through various menus. The app now has an animated you're looking for an option in the final result. This will make it easy for the users to locate the feature easily without much fuss.

With the new update, the options that are related to the Dock menu are now moved under the Desktop settings. This will clear the cluster of settings menu up to some extent. In addition to this, a number of icon customization options have also been introduced to the settings which will bring some changes in the visual appearance of the icons as suited to a user's requirement.

The latest update now allows the launcher to adjust the size of the icons automatically so that it can fit the display of the device. This will allow the users to easily manage the icon size and also tune the details accordingly so that they look appealing. The latest update also brings an option where the users can fine-tune the shape of the adaptive icons if in case they do not wish to see the default icon shapes.

The other new feature which the latest Nova Launcher 6.0-beta1 brings is the option to customize the shape of the folder icon. The update also allows the users to customize the orientation for scrolling inside a folder when they have a number of apps on their device.

As of now, the new features for the Nova Launcher are limited to the beta version. Interested users can sign up for the beta tester on the Play Store or can download the APK file from the APKMirror.