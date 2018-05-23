Now converting your Slack messages into ‘Real Tasks’ is only a click away

Slack is undoubtedly one of the best workplaces for the teams to stay connected while at work. However, the platform lacked one major function of converting a message shared on Slack into a task. This seems to be a complete oversight by the company. However, now it seems like Slack is all prepared to improve its user experience. It is being reported that Slack will be introducing 'Actions' feature that will allow the users to convert a message shared on its platform into a task. Earlier a user couldn't assign messages to work task in the Slack compatible apps. The users also required a slash command in order to send messages to third-party apps. The newly introduced 'Actions' will allow the user to assign the messages as tasks in apps like Hubspot, Zendesk, Asana, and Jira by using a simple click.

Slack had announced this feature in its recently held first developer conference Spec. As per the company, the Action is aimed towards strengthening the integration with the third-party tools and also make a Slack message more useful for the masses.

In order to get to the Actions, all a user needs to do is click on the context menu which is placed at the right-hand corner of a message and tap on the Action button. This will allow the user to send data from Slack to third-party apps without the need of leaving the app. Apart from creating a task, the users can also add relevant information to the task that they have just created on the third-party apps. Also, the users will be able to attach a Slack comment to their task for added contextual information.

Likewise, the users will also be able to create a ticket and add their Slack comments in Zendesk, along with adding a Slack remark in order to drag requests from BitBucket and also create a task in Hubspot. The 'Actions' feature is supported by third-party apps including Pocket, Teaamline, To-Do, and Guru.