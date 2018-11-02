Now get free credit score on WhatsApp from Paisabazaar.com

Paisabazaar.com which is India's online marketplace for financial products has announced the integration of its services on WhatsApp. The company is one of the first fintech companies in India to integrate its services with the WhatsApp Business solution. This initiative will allow Paisabazaar.com to communicate and engage with millions of its customers seamlessly.

"As a business, it's critical to align itself with the evolving lifestyles of customers. Today, WhatsApp is an integral part of our lives, and offers a great opportunity for the financial services industry, at large, to make the whole process around the purchase of financial products like loans, credit cards, mutual funds or insurance extremely convenient for the end consumer. At Paisabazaar.com, we plan to use WhatsApp to enhance and deepen our engagement with our customers," said Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

Paisabazaar.com runs credit awareness throughout the country, and already launched its free credit score product on WhatsApp, offering its customers a way to track their credit score at absolute zero cost. The integration will enable the company to send its customers their credit report every month on their smartphones, through WhatsApp.

According to the company, in the next few months, it will integrate the services with WhatsApp Business around other products like loans, credit cards and mutual funds as well.

The integration with Whatsapp Business comes as a part of a series of technological innovations by Paisabazaar.com in the last couple of months, to provide customers easier and more convenient access to financial products. Just to recall Last month, the company launched its free credit score product on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.



"At Paisabazaar.com, one of our biggest goals is to bring in industry-first innovations, through technology and data analytics, to make personal finance extremely simple for our consumers," Naveen Kukreja added.