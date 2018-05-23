Now Microsoft's AI bots can make a call and have a conversation with humans

Now that the Google I/O has been concluded we know that there are a whole set of features announced by the tech giant. One of those features included the 'Google Assistant making calls and have a conversation with the humans'. This feature sure blew everyone away with surprise. Now, it seems like the Redmond giant now has something similar in store for its users.

It is being reported that Satya Nadella confirmed himself that Microsoft is working towards a similar technology in China. This announcement, however, was made during an event held in London. This should not come as a surprise as AI is what every tech giant is aiming for.

Further, the Redmond giant is working on an AI-based social chatbot which is being called Xiaoice, pronounced as SHAO-ICE which is a Chinese translation for 'little Bing' on various popular messaging platforms including WeChat and others. Xiaoice also have more than 500 million connections. It also gives the connections an access to 16 different channels to interact with it.

Also, even as most of the bots conversations usually have been text-based till now Microsoft is now allowing its bots to call people and have 'full duplex' conversation. The full-duplex call is nothing but the ability of both the ends to speak and understand each other simultaneously.

The other interesting feature of the Xiaoice is that it not only respond to the replies but also predict what a user most likely to say, this helps the bots to respond even quicker. This sure is one impressive feature that Microsoft is working on and we just can't wait to see the chatbot in action.

Also, Nadella further said that Xiaoice could be texting with a user on WeChat however that will not stop the bot from calling the user and have a conversation. This feature will make the bot appear as a friend. Microsoft is also claiming that the chatbot has completed over a million calls already. This sounds like that the bot is having some fun time talking with these many humans.

We know that Google had already showcased the capabilities of a full-duplex call with Google Assistant; it would be interesting to see if Microsoft holds up in terms of AI conversations.