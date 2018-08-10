Now save money on hotel bookings with Expedia ‘Add-on Advantage’

Expedia, the online travel agency, has announced Expedia Add-On Advantage for the Indian masses. The new product is the company's offering for the consumers which will help them save time and money on hotel bookings. The Expedia Add-On Advantage will offer the users discounted bundled rates, even when they book their flights and hotels separately. The new feature will allow travelers to add on a hotel deal at any time after purchasing their flight until the day of the trip. On average, Indian travelers can secure up to 44 percent off the cost of their hotel purchase.

The Add-On Advantage feature is said to be ideal for the travelers looking for more time and flexibility while making reservations before the trip. With the Add-On Advantage, consumers will have the flexibility of availing a hotel deal on the same trip at a convenient time, until their day of departure.

As per Expedia's research, some travelers prefer to book a flight and hotel separately. This will now be possible with the Add-On Advantage. In a survey commissioned by Expedia this year, Indian travelers ranked number 3 as the most frequent flier, with an average of 7.6 flights taken in a year as compared to other countries in APAC region.

In addition to this, the survey also indicates that only 21.6% of Indians would bundle their flight and hotel while the rest 78.4% book hotels post booking the flights in their convenient time. This could range from 24 hours to a month often leading the customers to miss out on potential savings by not bundling them together. The Expedia Add-On Advantage offers travelers a flexible proposition to bundle and save. Expedia believes that this will attract a number of customers who are looking to save time as well as money while making reservations.

Following are the ways on how to save money using the Expedia Add-on Advantage:

1. Users need to visit the Expedia website to reserve a flight or package for their desired destination.

2. Upon purchasing the tickets for the flights the customers will be able to Add-on the hotel deal till the date of their journey.

3. The hotel stay should be within the travel dates of the flight purchase.

By following the above steps consumers can easily save some money while making the hotel reservations.