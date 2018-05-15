Now, a user can report conversations in Facebook Messenger

Facebook has been taking the heat lately due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Following the attack, Facebook is working round the clock to secure its platform. The social media giant is also addressing the criticism around the use of Messenger for spreading hate content. Facebook has also introduced a set of new tools that will allow a user to report conversations which violate the company's community standards right within the app.

Earlier a user was only able to report an activity that violates the company's terms and condition on the platform using tools or on the Messenger web. Now as per a recent blog post on the issue, the users will now be able to use the reporting tool directly from any conversation within the Messenger on Android or iOS.

Hadi Michel, Product Manager for Facebook Messenger, writes in a blog post that:

"Most people use Messenger to connect with family and friends, make plans, and share photos and videos with loved ones. To help minimize bad experiences that can get in the way of these connections, we're introducing new tools on mobile for people to report conversations that violate our Community Standards."

Following are the steps using which a user can access the reporting tools:

1. A user needs to tap on the name of the person or group who they want to report.

2. The user will need to scroll to Something's wrong tab.

3. Following this the user needs select from the categories available which include, harassments, hate speech or even the pretending to be someone else option.

This will further allow a user to ignore or block the person they are reporting. After completing the report the user will receive a notification confirming that the report was submitted for review. Facebook's Community Operation team will further review the complaint. The reports are reviewed in over 50 different languages. With this feature being updated the issues reported to Facebook will be addressed faster.

Also, the introduction of new reporting tools to the Messenger proves that Facebook needs to work a lot more to secure its platform from fake news and also curb hatred related activities.