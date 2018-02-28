NVIDIA releases a new Game Ready Driver for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

NVIDIA released a new Game Ready Driver for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition today. In addition to that, it provides a performance boost of up to 7% in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), along with being optimized for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Worlds of Tanks 1.0.

NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers provide the best experience for GeForce gamers in these titles because NVIDIA engineers work up until the last possible minute to optimize performance and perfect gameplay. And as an additional verification of quality, every Game Ready Driver is WHQL-certified by Microsoft.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition is one of the most anticipated titles of the Spring, and GeForce gamers are Game Ready with today's Game Ready driver for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition. GeForce gamers will be glad to know that it supports two GeForce

Experience features -- Ansel and ShadowPlay Highlights. It is also loaded with GameWorks tech, including NVIDIA Flow, NVIDIA HairWorks, NVIDIA ShadowWorks, NVIDIA Turf Effects and NVIDIA VXAO. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition promises to be the definitive version of the game!

NVIDIA is providing its gaming expertise and history of PC development to help bring the PC platform's advanced gaming features to Final Fantasy XV and to maximize the performance benefits of the GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs for PC gamers. That includes on-site engineering expertise, graphics and physics simulation middleware, developer tools, source code - all provided by NVIDIA to the game developer. NVIDIA will continue to work with Square Enix to fine-tune performance and stability and add support for features and technologies only offered on the GeForce GTX PC gaming platform, such as NVIDIA G-SYNC monitor technology, optimized playable settings and GeForce Experience.

Game Ready for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Worlds of Tanks 1.0

This driver will also provide the best experience for gamers that play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 or Worlds of Tanks' 1.0 Engine Upgrade.