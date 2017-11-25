Nvidia’s Gamer Connect 2017 Hyderabad to be inaugurated by IT Minister of Telangana

In these last few years, gaming has reached a new pinnacle in India. With gaming industry gaining momentum in the country, Nvidia will be hosting their fifth Gamer Connect 2017 in Hyderabad at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The platform provides Indian gaming community to bond, interact and explore new avenues in gaming and experience the latest technologies introduced to PC gaming. The event will be held on December 9 and 10, 2017 with an expected attendance of more than 5000 gamers.

The event will be inaugurated by the Honorable IT Minister of Telangana, K. T. Rama Rao in the presence of senior executives from Dell, LG, Zotac, and HyperX.

Interestingly, Gamer Connect is heading to Hyderabad for the first time ever in a large format. Thus Nvidia has dedicated countless hours to get the gamer community come together to experience the various gaming setups across the 40000 Sq. Ft. of pure gaming bliss.

Further the company has partnered with Dell, LG, Zotac, and HyperX to bring gamers closer to best technologies in gaming like 4K, High Fidelity VR and showcase one of the most anticipated games of the year like Project Cars 2, Need for Speed: Payback, Call of Duty: World War 2, WWE 2K18 and Player unknown's Battlegrounds. Apart from these activities you can also participate in mini eSports Challenges, Quiz competitions and win lots of giveaways.

Meanwhile, Gamer Connect is one of the largest gaming events in India, through which Nvidia wants to reach to gamers across the country and provide them the best gaming experience available. Such initiatives have been designed to widen horizons and allow gamers to hone their skills and test them against other gamers worldwide. In 2017, NVIDIA has already hosted Gamer Connect in four different cities- Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Lucknow

The live cast of the Gamer Connect will be available at the Nvidia India Facebook page. To attend the event in person people can register here.