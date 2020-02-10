NVIDIA To Skip MWC Event Over Coronavirus Risk; Ericsson, LG Also Back Out News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Coronavirus has spread over many Asian regions, endangering people's lives. The virus is so lethal that it has reportedly killed more than 900 hundred people in China itself, while we are not sure how many people are dead in other nations. In the wake of the virus, the upcoming MWC event in February 2020 is going to be badly affected. Earlier, Ericsson and LG withdrew from the event. And, now NVIDIA has announced that it won't participate in the event, over coronavirus risks.

NVIDIA's call-off decision is not at all good news for the MWC organizers. A report claims that the US company earlier stated that it will host 10 sessions and roundtables on AI. The firm also clarified that it had the intention to host an "AI Edge Innovation Center." Since NVIDIA is not going to be part of the event, MWC could suffer huge financial loss. And, secondly, the event would fail to introduce the tech-world with innovations in the field of technology.

NVIDIA official further clarified that it lost large exhibitors due to the virus, but still has more 2,800 exhibitors prepared to attend the conference. However, these remaining exhibitors look reluctant in attending the event over a fear that the virus could affect them.

If we talk about Chinese companies, ZTE is also canceling its participation in the event. However, the company will be at the booth for demonstrating new 5G smartphones. The situation gets murkier over Huawei as well as the giant has started quarantining its employees based outside China. The company will conduct the virus-detection process for at least 14 days from now before MWC begins.

With major firms calling off from attending the event, GSMA has come into action, ensuring greater safety to other participating firms. GSMA said that it will be setting up a temperature screening and a self-certification system, allowing attendees and exhibitors to self-state that they aren't infected.

Coronavirus has surpassed SARS which killed nearly 774 people. The similarity with both the outbreaks lies with the fact that both of these originated in China, and have occurred due to the same virus.

