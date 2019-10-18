Just In
Rent A Car From The Ola App - Ola Drive Self-Drive Car-Sharing Service Launched In India
Ola, the online cab booking app has now finally announced the launched of its latest service Ola Drive. It is a self-drive car-sharing service which is been launched to take on car renting apps like ZoomCar, Revv, and more. Users in Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad have an upper hand because the service is already made available in these cities. According to the company, it is planning to allot 20,000 cars by 2020 for this new service.
How To Get A Self Drive Car On Ola
- You can find the Drive option on the top of the app, all you need to do is to tap on the option and select Plan Your Drive.
- Now you have to select the start and end time, you can also schedule your drive for tomorrow or any other day as per your convenience.
- Now click on the Confirm Start Time.
- Now you need to select the number of kilometres you want to rent the car with fuel.
- Select the car model you want to drive and tap on Continue which will take you to the payment page. Make the necessary payment and you are all set to go.
In Bengaluru, the company is offering the following car models
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
- Hyundai Xcent
- Hyundai Grand i10
- Hyundai Elite i20
- Hyundai Verna
- Hyundai Creta
- Renault Captur
The company also claimed that all the Ola Drive cars will feature Ola Play, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment device, GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, and media playback. Moreover, the cars will also come equipped with an emergency button and real-time tracking. The company also promises road-side assistance with the new Ola Drive feature.