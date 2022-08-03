OnePlus 10T India Launch Today: Live Stream, Key Specifications & Expected Price News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus is prepping up for its second flagship smartphone launch in India. The Chinese tech giant is unveiling the OnePlus 10T finally after all the hype. OnePlus itself has been teasing its next premium Android smartphone powered by the new-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 10T India launch event will be hosted online for the Indian audience; however, fans can join the OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

Here is how you can watch the live stream event and everything you should know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone in India.

OnePlus 10T India Launch Time, Launch Live Stream Details

The OnePlus 10T is slated for virtual launch today in the Indian market (August 3, 2022). As mentioned above, the brand will be hosting an online launch event for the OnePlus 10T, which will be streamed live on the OnePlus' official YouTube channel. The event starts at 7.30 PM IST. We are embedding the video below to make it easy for you. Also, you can click on this link to redirect to the dedicated OnePlus 10T launch YouTube page.

OnePlus 10T Expected Price In India

There have been several rumours suggesting the OnePlus 10T's pricing details. Going by the information available, we can expect the OnePlus 10T to launch within Rs. 50,000- 52,000 price range. However, this is just speculation and the exact pricing could vary. The details would be confirmed post the launch event today.

OnePlus 10T Spec-Sheet

OnePlus has confirmed most of the 10T's hardware details. The OnePlus 10T will be debuting with a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED. The biggest highlight of the OnePlus 10T is Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, i.e., the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This makes the OnePlus 10T the second flagship in India besides the iQOO 9T to feature this premium Snapdragon processor.

OnePlus is further said to pair the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a whopping 16GB RAM configuration. The device is expected to come with up to 256GB of onboard storage capacity. The OnePlus 10T will also pack potent camera hardware both at the rear and the front.

The device will feature a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main camera sensor. It will be a Sony IMX766 lens. Upfront, there will be a 32MP lens for selfies and video chats. The OnePlus 10T spec sheet will be wrapped off by a 4,800 mAh battery which will be aided by 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India