ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Announces To Invest $30 Million On Its 5G Research And Development Labs

    By
    |

    OnePlus is known for offering premium smartphones in the affordable price segment and the company has always managed to fulfil all the demands of its users. One such demand in the current generation is 5G connectivity. Not everyone knows but OnePlus started researching for 5G as early as 2016. According to the reports, the company couldn't mass produce because of some restrictions.

    OnePlus Announces To Invest $30 Million On Its 5G R&D Labs

     

    However, now the company has also announced that it will invest around $30 million to boost up the 5G research and developments labs. This will help the company to bring 5G technology to more users across the world.

    Just in case you don't know, OnePlus 5G labs are located in Taipei and Shenzhen both the labs are majorly focusing on how to utilize the 5G technology to deliver better performance on OnePlus devices. The company has also started 5G testing in its newly launched R&D center situated in Hyderabad, India.

    Last year OnePlus showcased its first prototype smartphone which was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The company has also intended towards a futuristic setting for 5G cloud gaming service which will require only a smartphone and controller for gaming.

    OnePlus Announces To Invest $30 Million On Its 5G R&D Labs

    The company has also launched its first 5G smartphone - the OnePlus 7 Pro in the United Kingdom and the United States in collaboration with EE and Sprint respectively.

     

    Now the company is all set to launch its latest OnePlus 8 series smartphone is speculated to support 5G connectivity. The latest report suggests the company will launch the flagship smartphone on April 15, 2020. OnePlus, CEO Pete Lau also confirmed the news sharing a teaser on Twitter saying, "All in 5G."

    According to the reports, the OnePlus 5G labs will research and develop elements like radiofrequency circuits, antennas, and multimedia like display, camera, and audio. The labs are also said to conduct research on software, stability, throughput optimisation, and performance.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus 5g news
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X