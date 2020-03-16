OnePlus Announces To Invest $30 Million On Its 5G Research And Development Labs News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is known for offering premium smartphones in the affordable price segment and the company has always managed to fulfil all the demands of its users. One such demand in the current generation is 5G connectivity. Not everyone knows but OnePlus started researching for 5G as early as 2016. According to the reports, the company couldn't mass produce because of some restrictions.

However, now the company has also announced that it will invest around $30 million to boost up the 5G research and developments labs. This will help the company to bring 5G technology to more users across the world.

Just in case you don't know, OnePlus 5G labs are located in Taipei and Shenzhen both the labs are majorly focusing on how to utilize the 5G technology to deliver better performance on OnePlus devices. The company has also started 5G testing in its newly launched R&D center situated in Hyderabad, India.

Last year OnePlus showcased its first prototype smartphone which was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The company has also intended towards a futuristic setting for 5G cloud gaming service which will require only a smartphone and controller for gaming.

The company has also launched its first 5G smartphone - the OnePlus 7 Pro in the United Kingdom and the United States in collaboration with EE and Sprint respectively.

Now the company is all set to launch its latest OnePlus 8 series smartphone is speculated to support 5G connectivity. The latest report suggests the company will launch the flagship smartphone on April 15, 2020. OnePlus, CEO Pete Lau also confirmed the news sharing a teaser on Twitter saying, "All in 5G."

According to the reports, the OnePlus 5G labs will research and develop elements like radiofrequency circuits, antennas, and multimedia like display, camera, and audio. The labs are also said to conduct research on software, stability, throughput optimisation, and performance.

