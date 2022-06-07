OnePlus Community Sale (June 6th-10th): Find Best Offers On Smartphones And Smart TVs News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus has kicked off its third edition of community sale (June 6th to June 10th) in India. Starting today, the five-day sale will bring a host of offers on the entire portfolio of OnePlus products including smartphones, smart TVs, and IoT devices. In addition to discounts on the launch prices, the company is also announcing long-term bank offers on the purchase of OnePlus products.

Below are the best discounts and offers on OnePlus products during the 'OnePlus Community Sale'.

Instant Cash Discounts On OnePlus Smartphones & Smart TVs

• Starting with smartphones, customers can avail instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and up to Rs. 4,000 on the recently launched OnePlus 10R, respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

• Under the same offer, you can avail Rs. 1,500 discount on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Rs. 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

• Instant bank discount of 10%, up to Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000 via Citibank Debit and Credit Card EMI transactions, respectively, on purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus 9RT. The bank offers are being offered on the OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

• Instant bank discount (Axis bank cards) worth Rs. 2,000 with three-months complimentary Prime Video subscription on OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores.

• Instant bank discount (Axis bank cards) of Rs. 1,500 on the purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch and 43inch. An instant bank discount of Rs. 3000 on the OnePlus TVs U1S 50inch and 55inch variants and Rs. 4,000 on the OnePlus TV U1S 65inch variant.

• The OnePlus TV Y Series 40inch is available at an instant discount of Rs. 1,000.



Exchange Offers

• Exchange offer of up to Rs. 4,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9RT and Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

• Existing OnePlus users can exchange their phone on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app and get an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus on purchase of OnePlus 10R and Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus upon purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro.

• Under a special additional exchange offer, existing OnePlus users can avail discounts of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 upon purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, respectively. This special offer is valid between 6th and 30th June 2022. Under the same offer, you can avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

• Flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on purchase of the Nord 2 and Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of Nord 2 Pac-man Edition device.

Discounts/Offers On OnePlus Wearables & Audio Devices

• Flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver and OnePlus Buds Pro (Valid for Axis bank cards users) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner store.

• Flat discount of Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 on the purchase of the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus BWZ Bass Edition.

• Customers can avail Rs. 300 off via RedCoins on purchase of OnePlus Nord Buds only on OnePlus.in , OnePlus Store app

In addition to the aforementioned discounts and offers, OnePlus is also running a contest on Amazon.in for the five-day sale period. This contest is now available under the Funzone section during the sale.

You can find out answers to the quiz here. Participants have to answer a set of five questions correctly to stand a chance to win a new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G or a OnePlus 10R smartphone for free from Amazon.

