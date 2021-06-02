Just In
- 21 min ago Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti And 3070 Ti Launched In India
- 29 min ago Infinix Note 10 Series India Launch Scheduled For June 7; Everything We Know So Far
- 33 min ago Clubhouse App FAQs Answered: What Is Clubhouse And How To Get Clubhouse Invite?
- 1 hr ago Beware Of Fake CoWIN App Link SMS Scam!
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder India Launch On 8th June: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!
- Movies Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Audience Didn't Turn Up And Critics Were Polarized By It
- Sports Veda Krishnamurthy: 'Was completely destroyed after mother, sister passed away due to Covid-19'
- Finance 2 SBI Updates Customers Should Not Miss Out
- News This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits
- Education Haryana HBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021 Cancelled
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 3 Times The Actress Pulled Off The Pantsuit Look Like A Boss Lady
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In June
OnePlus Could Be Working On Cryptocurrency Wallet: Here's Why
The Chinese brand OnePlus is already a big name in the smartphone market. Now, it looks like the company is all set to become the next big name in the growing cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin. Well, a survey on blockchain research suggests that OnePlus could be working on introducing its cryptocurrency wallet.
OnePlus Cryptocurrency Wallet Likely On Cards
As per a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Blockchain Research is asking users if they have used trading platforms including Coinbase, Robinhood, Gemini, and Binance. It appears to be a hint that the company could be venturing into the cryptocurrency platform or wallet sector.
Though the focus of this survey seems to be solely to understand blockchain technology and questions available to the participants' hint at the chances of a OnePlus cryptocurrency platform, which could either be a wallet to save digital assets.
Also, it includes a question on understanding respondents' problems and inconveniences they have encountered when investing in or holding a cryptocurrency. It also asks them if they have used any "software hot wallets" like Coinbase Wallet or MetaMask.
Why OnePlus Might Take This Move?
Of late, Bitcoin and other digital currencies, including Dogecoin and Ethereum have skyrocketed in popularity among young smartphone users due to the ease of access to the cryptocurrency trading apps. This popularity could have led OnePlus to think of its own solution for users, at least to let them store cryptocurrencies, if not trading or investing.
This isn't surprising as we came across reports that Apple is likely prepping to enter the cryptocurrency world. The company posted an opening for a business development manager with cryptocurrency industry experience. It could natively support Bitcoin transactions via Apple devices.
Besides Apple, Samsung is also supporting Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies on its Galaxy smartphones since February 2019 with the Galaxy S10. The company offers its Blockchain Wallet to provide support for the popular coins. Recently, the wallet was updated to support third-party hardware wallets.
As cryptocurrency is a highly volatile investment, several tech companies appear to be in plans to step into the cryptocurrency market to grab the attention of interested users.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119