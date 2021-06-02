OnePlus Could Be Working On Cryptocurrency Wallet: Here's Why News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Chinese brand OnePlus is already a big name in the smartphone market. Now, it looks like the company is all set to become the next big name in the growing cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin. Well, a survey on blockchain research suggests that OnePlus could be working on introducing its cryptocurrency wallet.

OnePlus Cryptocurrency Wallet Likely On Cards

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Blockchain Research is asking users if they have used trading platforms including Coinbase, Robinhood, Gemini, and Binance. It appears to be a hint that the company could be venturing into the cryptocurrency platform or wallet sector.

Though the focus of this survey seems to be solely to understand blockchain technology and questions available to the participants' hint at the chances of a OnePlus cryptocurrency platform, which could either be a wallet to save digital assets.

Also, it includes a question on understanding respondents' problems and inconveniences they have encountered when investing in or holding a cryptocurrency. It also asks them if they have used any "software hot wallets" like Coinbase Wallet or MetaMask.

Why OnePlus Might Take This Move?

Of late, Bitcoin and other digital currencies, including Dogecoin and Ethereum have skyrocketed in popularity among young smartphone users due to the ease of access to the cryptocurrency trading apps. This popularity could have led OnePlus to think of its own solution for users, at least to let them store cryptocurrencies, if not trading or investing.

This isn't surprising as we came across reports that Apple is likely prepping to enter the cryptocurrency world. The company posted an opening for a business development manager with cryptocurrency industry experience. It could natively support Bitcoin transactions via Apple devices.

Besides Apple, Samsung is also supporting Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies on its Galaxy smartphones since February 2019 with the Galaxy S10. The company offers its Blockchain Wallet to provide support for the popular coins. Recently, the wallet was updated to support third-party hardware wallets.

As cryptocurrency is a highly volatile investment, several tech companies appear to be in plans to step into the cryptocurrency market to grab the attention of interested users.

