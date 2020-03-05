ENGLISH

    OnePlus Launches Doorstep Repair Service In India: How To Avail

    By
    |

    OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched a doorstep repair service across six metropolitan cities in India today. According to the company, it is the first smartphone brand globally to offer doorstep repair service to the customers.

    The OnePlus on-site doorstep repair service is available in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

    The company is also offering free product pick-up and drop-off service for OnePlus users who are facing issues with their smartphone. The company claims that this service is available in more than 8,000 pin codes, and covers around 80 percent of the country.

    Meanwhile, the company is also planning to expand this service across all tier-1 cities and also in some tier-2 cities in the country. One can apply for the service via OnePlus Care App where they need to follow a few simple instructions and request for the visit. You can also select the time slot for the engineer visit according to your convenience.

    How To Book An On-Site Doorstep Repair Service

    • First, you need to open the OnePlus Care app on your smartphone.
    • Now you need to select your OnePlus device.
    • You have to enter your Pin or Zipcode of your area or you can select Auto-detect current location.
    • Tap on the "Get an engineer to visit your location"
    • The form will require you address where you want the engineer to visit.
    • Fill the details and tap on "Save this" to submit the request.

    Do note that the service is limited to several cities only. Besides, the blog post also announced that the company has opened two new ESCs (Exclusive repair centers) in Kolkata and Indore in January. OnePlus is also planning to launch three new ESCs in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow in the first half of 2020.

    Source

     
    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
