ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus To Use Ambient Mode Launched By Google Assistant

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google earlier announced that its Assistant will be shipped with the "Ambient Mode" feature. Back then, it was a couple of Nokia phones and Lenovo tablets which received the new feature. Now after a year of the announcement by Google, the feature is rolling out to OnePlus smartphones.

    OnePlus To Use Ambient Mode Launched By Google Assistant

     

    The ambient mode will give you a Smart Display like experience to your phones or tablets. With the mode, your handsets will provide information about calendar, dates, reminders, music, smart home controls, weather scenarios, and more that one can see in a smart display device. The mode can also be used on your phones to showcase an image slideshow direct from Google Photos.

    While Huawei is losing all the ties from search-giant, OnePlus, on the other hand, is turning its bit by bit investments for procuring bigger revenues by strongly partnering with Google. The BBK-owned firm recently confirmed via post regarding the usage of the ambient mode. In the post, it further clarified that the brand will start rolling out the feature right from its OnePlus 3 model.

    How To Use Ambient Mode

    1. You will need to first connect your phone to the charger.

    2. Tap on the new notification.

    3. Get through the steps for the setup procedure.

    Or

    1. Open the Google app.

    2. Go to the Assistant tab.

    3. Select your phone or tablet.

    4. Activate the ambient mode shown in the menu.

    As of now the new feature of the Assistant is getting tested and is getting shipped out in various stages. After the feature is finally tested with no surfacing bugs, users can use the feature on their phones. It will be quite amazing to see what more brands could use the Google Assistant's new feature. Until then stay tuned, for more updates.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus tablet Mobile news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X