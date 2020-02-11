OnePlus To Use Ambient Mode Launched By Google Assistant News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Google earlier announced that its Assistant will be shipped with the "Ambient Mode" feature. Back then, it was a couple of Nokia phones and Lenovo tablets which received the new feature. Now after a year of the announcement by Google, the feature is rolling out to OnePlus smartphones.

The ambient mode will give you a Smart Display like experience to your phones or tablets. With the mode, your handsets will provide information about calendar, dates, reminders, music, smart home controls, weather scenarios, and more that one can see in a smart display device. The mode can also be used on your phones to showcase an image slideshow direct from Google Photos.

While Huawei is losing all the ties from search-giant, OnePlus, on the other hand, is turning its bit by bit investments for procuring bigger revenues by strongly partnering with Google. The BBK-owned firm recently confirmed via post regarding the usage of the ambient mode. In the post, it further clarified that the brand will start rolling out the feature right from its OnePlus 3 model.

How To Use Ambient Mode

1. You will need to first connect your phone to the charger.

2. Tap on the new notification.

3. Get through the steps for the setup procedure.

Or

1. Open the Google app.

2. Go to the Assistant tab.

3. Select your phone or tablet.

4. Activate the ambient mode shown in the menu.

As of now the new feature of the Assistant is getting tested and is getting shipped out in various stages. After the feature is finally tested with no surfacing bugs, users can use the feature on their phones. It will be quite amazing to see what more brands could use the Google Assistant's new feature. Until then stay tuned, for more updates.

