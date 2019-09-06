OnePlus TV Remote Revealed By CEO Pete Lau On Twitter - Here's How It Looks Like News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus TV is one of the most awaited TVs from the brand and the company has already released a teaser about its launch in India. In a recent development, Pete Lau CEO of the company has revealed the remote of the upcoming TV. He has posted the image of the remote on his official Twitter handle. Here are the details:

The Twitter post shows a slim aluminium-finished remote which also comes with an addition of USB Type-C port at the bottom which is expected to be there for charging the remote. At the top, it comes equipped with navigation keys. There is also a dedicated OnePlus logo key and the Google Assistant key. The remote also features a home button on right and options button on the left. Besides, it also comes with a blank button which doesn't reveal anything and for now it's a mystery.

According to some reports, the blank button might be the customisable one which can be assigned according to the users' need. Reports also suggest that the button can be used to pull the menu up and connect the OnePlus device.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 6, 2019

The remote also houses a smartphone-like volume rockers on the right side. This can be designed to reduce the confusion between the volume controller and channel controller buttons. The company has already confirmed that India is going to be the first market to witness the launch of its upcoming OnePlus TV. The launch is expected to be held in September.

Our Thoughts

The OnePlus TV remote comes with an interesting metal finish and looks somewhat similar to the Amazon FireStick remote. The concept of integrating a dedicated Google Assistant button seems very interesting, but that was also the same case with FireStick remote which comes with Alexa support. Overall, the design looks decent and less complicated, unlike the traditional remotes.

