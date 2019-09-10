ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus TV Teased With Kevlar Back Finish Ahead Of Official Launch

    By
    |

    OnePlus TV is all set to make its debut later this month alongside the OnePlus 7T series in India. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the internet has given a sneak peek on the first smartTV by the Chinese manufacturer. Recently, a dedicated home page of the device has gone live on Amazon. In the latest developments, the company itself teased the smart TV. Following are the details:

    OnePlus TV Teased With Kevlar Back Finish Ahead Of Official Launch

     

    OnePlus TV Design Teased Online:

    Pete Lau, founder, and CEO of OnePlus, took to Twitter to tease the rear panel of the device which seems to be a Kevlar finish. The teaser shared points at a high-end TV in the making to take on the established players like Sony, LG, and Samsung.

    While the material used to design the device remains unknown, it can be seen featuring a textured finish with a layered design. It remains to be seen if the company opts for an aluminum body or magnesium alloy for crafting the unit.

    OnePlus TV India Pricing And Launch Details:

    As of now, there is no specific timeline available for its launch. However, the unit is expected to see the light of day on September 26, 2019. As for the pricing, the 55-inch QLED TV is likely to be priced above Rs. 50,000. We will keep you updated with the latest information on the same.

    OnePlus TV Expected Hardware:

     

    The OnePlus TV will be launched in a single size panel - 55-inch 4K QLED in India. Powered by the new Quantum dot technology, this panel is said to deliver better performance than the standard OLED and LCD displays.

    The display will support HDR feature as well to render high-resolution videos on streaming platforms. To further enhance the viewing experience, it will be equipped with Dolby Vision technology.

    Additionally, the TV will be powered by Dolby Atmos and will comprise a total of 8 speakers to deliver 50W output. The Android TV is likely to run on an OxygenOS processor similar to the OnePlus smartphones. The teasers claim a faster and efficient Android TV OS as compared to the conventional version for a premium user experience.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news oneplus tv smarttv
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue