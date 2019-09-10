OnePlus TV Teased With Kevlar Back Finish Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus TV is all set to make its debut later this month alongside the OnePlus 7T series in India. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the internet has given a sneak peek on the first smartTV by the Chinese manufacturer. Recently, a dedicated home page of the device has gone live on Amazon. In the latest developments, the company itself teased the smart TV. Following are the details:

OnePlus TV Design Teased Online:

Pete Lau, founder, and CEO of OnePlus, took to Twitter to tease the rear panel of the device which seems to be a Kevlar finish. The teaser shared points at a high-end TV in the making to take on the established players like Sony, LG, and Samsung.

While the material used to design the device remains unknown, it can be seen featuring a textured finish with a layered design. It remains to be seen if the company opts for an aluminum body or magnesium alloy for crafting the unit.

OnePlus TV India Pricing And Launch Details:

As of now, there is no specific timeline available for its launch. However, the unit is expected to see the light of day on September 26, 2019. As for the pricing, the 55-inch QLED TV is likely to be priced above Rs. 50,000. We will keep you updated with the latest information on the same.

OnePlus TV Expected Hardware:

The OnePlus TV will be launched in a single size panel - 55-inch 4K QLED in India. Powered by the new Quantum dot technology, this panel is said to deliver better performance than the standard OLED and LCD displays.

The display will support HDR feature as well to render high-resolution videos on streaming platforms. To further enhance the viewing experience, it will be equipped with Dolby Vision technology.

Additionally, the TV will be powered by Dolby Atmos and will comprise a total of 8 speakers to deliver 50W output. The Android TV is likely to run on an OxygenOS processor similar to the OnePlus smartphones. The teasers claim a faster and efficient Android TV OS as compared to the conventional version for a premium user experience.

