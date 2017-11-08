Opera adds new snapshot tool, VR player, easier setup and more

Opera today launched a new version of the Opera browser for computers with exciting new features. This includes a fun snapshot editing tool, a handy search pop-up tool, integrated popular social messengers and support for watching online video content using VR headsets to make web browsing even more interactive and convenient.

"We believe today's browsers are getting dated, and that there is a strong need to rethink and modernize the browser," said Krystian Kolondra, head of the Opera browser. "This year, we first launched a concept browser, Opera Neon, which truly captured people's imagination of what a browser can become. Now we continue to refine and implement novel concepts as part of the project codenamed Reborn."

Share screenshots with emojis, selfies and more Users can now send snapshots with the new snapshot feature that comes with editing tools and a selfie mode to help users personalize their screenshots taken from the web. It includes the plethora of features like selfie camera which provides the users to capture selfies instantly and add them on the screenshot. Moreover, users can easily launch this feature directly from the sidebar via the camera icon. Once snapped, editing tools; including pencil, arrow, blur, zoom, emojis and a selfie camera; will appear at the top of your picture. Integrated with popular social messengers In May, Opera became the first major browser to add support for popular social messengers as a sidebar in the browser. With this release, the list of supported messengers now includes Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram and VK. By integrating these web-based services, Opera enables people to use their desktop computers like they use their mobile devices without needing to install additional software or extensions. Making VR 360 online video more accessible In this stable release, Opera provides a built-in VR 360 video player. This feature was introduced in Opera 49 developer version, making Opera the first desktop browser to support 360-degree video streaming to most virtual reality headsets today. Owners of HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and other OpenVR-compatible devices can now easily view the quickly-growing library of awesome 360-degree content. Customize start page with Easy Setup A new Easy Setup menu provides a shortcut to commonly-configured features for quick browser adjustments. This helps one to customize how the Opera Reborn browser will look with themes, designer wallpapers, bookmark and sidebar options and so on. Also, users will be able to tailor Opera's top features such as ad blocker, configure download locations and clear browsing data. If a user would like to switch from another browser, Easy Setup also makes it simple to import bookmarks and data from their old browser which will enable them to make Opera their new default browser. Other improvements

The search pop-up tool can currently convert 32 units of measurements, 14 time zones and now 37 currencies. Users can simply select the price and get it converted to their default or selected unit, currency or time zone immediately.

Extension icons, placed to the right of the combined search and address bar, can be rearranged.

Refined private mode. The private window now closer resembles the regular light theme mode of Opera with an appropriately matched dark address bar.

The browser has been sharpened to look its best on HiDPI screens.