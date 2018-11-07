Opera allows you to block cookie dialog boxes

Internet browser provider Opera is back with another update in which it allows people to choose whether they want to see those dialogs or not.

"At Opera, we have a long tradition of being the first ones to provide new tools that improve people's web experience", says Peter Wallman, SVP browser engineering at Opera. "We now invite people to try cookie dialog blocker and start to get rid of all those annoying dialogs."

Starting today, the new Opera browser will be available from the Google Play Store which features a built-in cookie dialog blocker which, when enabled by the user, removes the cookie alert dialogs that may appear when browsing a website.

The daily browsing of people using the feature will become cleaner and neater, allowing them to focus on the content they are interested in.

When enabled by the user, the cookie alert blocker will hide dialogs, but will not block websites from setting any cookies. To control cookie behavior, the Opera browser has a dedicated setting, that allows users to choose between accepting all or none cookies or blocking third-party cookies.

According to the company cookie dialog blocker in Opera will attempt to block dialog attempts using a combination of CSS rules and JavaScript heuristics.

The feature has been tested on 15,000 websites, a support more websites are expected to be added as the feature is in continuous development. Opera users can also help us prioritize which websites to fix first by reporting irritating cookie dialogs using the built-in tool in the beta version of the Opera browser.

The new release of Opera for Android also features home screen shortcuts. Users with an Android 7.1 version or later can now perform a long tap on the O logo on the home screen of their phones and navigate through the new home screen shortcuts.

These shortcuts allow them to start a new search, scan a QR code or open a new private tab. In addition, users are also able to long tap on the + new tab button and open a shortcut to a website on their device's home screen.