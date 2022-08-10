Oppo ColorOS 13 (Android 13) Set For A Global Launch On Aug 18; Features & Eligible Phones News oi-Rohit Arora

Oppo will soon release the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 custom skin for its global user base. The new Android skin is set for a global launch on August 18, 2022. The company is hosting an online launch event for the next-generation user interface that will power the upcoming Oppo phones. The ColorOS 13 launch event will live stream on Oppo's official YouTube and Twitter channels (4.30 PM IST).

The ColorOS 13 will be one of the first custom skins based on Android 13. It will bring some notable upgrades, visual refinements and safety enhancements to Oppo devices. Let's get into details.

OPPO ColorOS 13: Features, List of Eligible Oppo Devices

The ColorOS 13 will bring safety and privacy upgrades over the previous version. It is said to take cues from Google's latest mobile platform and will also borrow some of the features from OxygenOS. In a press note, the brand said, "The ColorOS 13 integrates Android 13's underlying safety and privacy features and provides customizations similar to Google's Material You."

With the ColorOS 13, Oppo has included new smart features that the brand says are customized to deliver the best user experience with large display phones. The new ColorOS version will also offer users to get enhanced efficiency and productivity by allowing seamless connectivity between multiple devices.

Oppo has not yet revealed the entire list of Oppo phones that will be eligible for the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 UI. However, we expect the upcoming Reno and Find flagships to ship with the new UI. Also, the recently launched Reno8 series will be among the first Oppo devices to receive the latest Color OS update.

The ColorOS is one of the most refined third-party Android skins out there. Over the years, Oppo has made some notable improvements in the functionality and the overall user experience of its in-house custom software. The upcoming ColorOS 13 will further improve the software performance of Oppo smartphones.

