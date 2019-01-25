ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo to invest Rs 3,500 crores in manufacturing cluster

The project is being set up by TEGNA Electronics Private Limited (TEGNA), an SPV of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), along with OPPO and a few Indian companies.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is setting up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and support accessories locally in India.

    Oppo to invest Rs 3,500 crores in manufacturing cluster

     

    The project is currently expected to be completed over a period of 18 months.

    Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and R&D Head, OPPO India said, "The EMC in Greater Noida will help us implement innovative and exciting technologies in future products that we introduce in India as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices. As India is an extremely important market for us, we aim to drive innovation locally through our industrial parks and R&D centers so that we can deliver an insightful, revolutionary and seamless smartphone experience for our consumers. We are excited about this partnership with some of the leading global electronic manufacturers and look forward to working closely with all these companies while also creating job opportunities for many in the state."

    The project is being set up by TEGNA Electronics Private Limited (TEGNA), an SPV of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), along with OPPO and a few Indian companies.

    The EMC will facilitate a common platform for existing electronic manufacturers and exporters to come together and establish an integrated hub for manufacturing electronics and hardware - primarily focused on smartphones.

    The Cluster houses facilities like tool room, R&D lab for manufacturing electronic products along with other manufacturing and support services.

    It will house some of the global leaders in manufacturing of electronics and support accessories. The EMC will also generate huge employment opportunities in the state, generating direct employment for around 25,000 - 30,000 persons.

    Read More About: oppo electronic Mobile news
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 23:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue