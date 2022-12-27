Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 India Launch Timelines, Price Range Leaked News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

Oppo is gearing up to launch more tablets and wearables in India. The Chinese smartphone giant is planning to launch the Oppo Pad 2 and the Oppo Watch 3 in India early next year, as follow ups to the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Watch launched in 2022. As per reports, the price range of the upcoming tablet has also been tipped, along with a new colour variant the upcoming smartwatch is expected to sport.

Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 Launch Timeline Leaked

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, as covered by 91Mobiles, the Oppo Pad 2 and the Oppo Watch 3 will launch in India sometime in the month of March or the first half of April. The products will be launched in China before they are made available in India, as per the report. The tablet will be a successor to the Oppo Pad Air, the company's first tablet to launch in India tapping into a booming market for large screens in India.

Oppo Pad 2 Price Range Leaked

The tipster also revealed the estimated price range of the upcoming tablet. The Oppo Pad 2 could be priced somewhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in India, as per the report. To compare, the previous Oppo Pad Air launched at a price of Rs 16,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 4+128GB variant.

The tipster also noted that the Oppo Watch 3 will come in a new colour variant, but did not reveal anything about the potential pricing of the product.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

The Oppo Pad Air launched earlier this year comes with an 11-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, and with up to 480 nits brightness. The panel also has 2048-levels of auto brightness and TUV Rheinland blue light certification. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The device comes at 6.99mm thickness and is 507g in weight. The tablet also comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and has an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

