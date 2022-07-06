Oppo To Unveil Reno 8 Flagship Smartphones On July 18; Specs & Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Oppo's flagship camera-centric Reno smartphone series is up for an upgrade. As confirmed by the brand, two new Reno-series handsets- Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro will be unveiled in India on July 18. The new Reno-series devices will bring high-end camera systems, sleek designs, fluid high-resolution screens, and flagship hardware to take on value-flagship and flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, Motorola and Realme.

Let's get into details about the new Reno-8 series smartphones.

Oppo Reno 8 Specification & Features

Following the yearly routine, the Reno 8-series will bring two handsets- the vanilla Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro. The Reno 8 will be a value flagship handset and will most likely be priced under Rs. 42,000. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging charging.

The Reno 8 is expected to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will sport a triple-lens camera setup including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno 8 will weigh 179gms and measure 7.67mm thin. It will be available in two colours-Shimmering Gold and Shimmering Black.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications & Features

Coming on to the Reno 8 Pro, the flagship smartphone will most likely flaunt a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to introduce a high-end camera system capable of shooting 4K Ultra night videos with better clarity and less noise.

Moving on, the Reno 8-series handsets will come in sleek designs boasting an aluminum frame coupled with the Gorilla Glass 5. Oppo in a report mentioned that the entire back of the Reno 8 Pro uses a single piece of glass that is heat-forged and pressure molded to form the soft curves required for the camera module. The Reno 8 Pro will be available in two color options- Glazed Green and Glazed Black.

The Reno 8 Pro's triple-lens camera system will work on Oppo's newly developed MariSilicon X neural processing unit (NPU) to improve computational photography. The NPU chip has been fabricated on 6nm chip architecture and comprises 400 patent applications. It packs 3.6 billion transistors and according to Oppo, can perform up to 18 trillion operations per second (18 TOPS).

This according to Oppo will enable the Reno 8 Pro to capture pictures with better color accuracy and more realistic skin tones in both daylight and low-light scenarios.

The camera on the upcoming Reno 8 Pro is said to be capable of performing real-time lossless AI processing in the Bayer RAW domain with image data from the 50MP IMX766 rear camera sensor. The handset will allow photographers to shoot night videos in 4K Ultra HDR quality at up to 20Bit (theoretically), with the brightest spot up to one million times brighter than the darkest.

This sounds quite fun and we can't wait to test the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro handset for its computing and photography performance. Wait for July 18 for our first impressions of the Reno 8-series handsets.

