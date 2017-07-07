Panasonic India introduces ‘Halla Bol Offers’: Free smartphones, talktime and more

Panasonic India has just launched its special 'Halla Bol Offer' for its several smartphones. The offer will be valid on purchase of Panasonic smartphones.

With an aim to attract every walk in customer, Panasonic has introduced special consumer offers- Walk In Offers, Assured Offers on Purchase and Daily and Weekend Lucky Draws across its product offerings.

Furter customers can avail the Halla Bol offers at retail outlets including Panasonic Brand Shop/ Panasonic Premium Partners ('Outlets') across India except in the State of Tamil Nadu. The offer is valid from 6th July to 31st July 2017.

While this is a good news for potential buyers, let's have a look at the offers in detail.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Offers for Walk IN’s In this, customers can participate in a contest by giving a Missed Call at 93908 93908 post which customers will receive a call back followed by IVR. The customer with the highest decibel cheer for Panasonic will receive a Panasonic phone free on purchase of any Panasonic smartphone. Assured Offers on Purchase On Purchase of Every Panasonic Smart Phone, customers will be getting Assured Mobile Talktime/Recharge of up to Rs. 8 000. Once the product is bought, customers will need to send the purchased product's unique 15 digit IMEI number as an SMS to "8882 271 271". On Successful registration, customers will be sent a "Confirmation Message" confirming Mobile Talk Time won by the Customer and successful registration for the Daily/Weekend Lucky Draw. Daily and Weekend Lucky Draws Daily Lucky Draw on Weekdays: Everyday 11 Lucky Customers will get a chance to win Panasonic Steam Iron and Beauty Care products worth up to Rs. 2,895. Mega Lucky Draw on Weekends: Every Weekend 5 lucky customers will get a chance to win a Honda Activa, Panasonic 32-inch LED TV, Microwave Oven, Home Theatre and Vaccum cleaner. Talking about the offer, Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility, Panasonic India said, "We are excited to launch Halla Bol Offers which gives us a chance to reward every customer who is showing his faith on our smartphone range. With these special consumer offers, we aim to boost up sales post-GST roll out and want to pass on the advantage to the end customer." Details about the Terms and Conditions can be found here.