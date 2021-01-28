Panasonic Introduces New Air Conditioners With Nanoe X Technology News oi-Priyanka Dua

Panasonic India, which is a diversified technology firm has announced the launch of new products in the country. The company has announced the launch of Air Conditioners (ACs) under the HU series. The new AC series comes with nanoe X technology that releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water.

The new line up of air conditioners comes with a five-star inverter and will be available in both 1 and 1.5 ton. These ACs are priced at Rs. 66,000 and will be available in all online portals, company's store, and retail outlets.

Besides, the Panasonic nanoe X ACs, i.e. HU series comes with a technology called Miraie that is artificial technology and IoT platform. These air conditioners also feature Twin Cool INV, ECONAVI, and Jetstream cooling technologies. The company also said that the HU series is specially designed to provide good indoor quality as it works with ionizer technology, which is available in the whole Air Conditioner range.

Panasonic Plans To Do Contract Manufacturing For Other Firms

Furthermore, the company is reportedly planning to do contract manufacturing for other firms. "We can share the platform which helps us to expand capacity utilization, create more jobs and help in India's mission of self-reliant manufacturing. However, we would be extremely selective about such partnerships," Panasonic India CEO Manish Sharma was quoted by ET.

Apart from doing contract manufacturing, Panasonic is planning to increase the number of shifts in its plants as it wants to increase production. "Supply-side disruptions are still continuing though things are getting clear day by day. The way TV sales saw a pent up demand last July and August and there were a lot of opportunity losses since supply-side got disrupted, we are planning carefully for the summer," Sharma added. Additionally, the report said that Panasonic is reviewing the guidelines government's of PLI scheme.

