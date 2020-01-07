Panasonic Unveils HZ2000 OLED TV, RZ-S500W Wireless Earphones At CES 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the CES 2020, the Japanese brand Panasonic has also shared the stage with brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and others. The company that has a strong presence in the TV and audio products market has now launched new products at the tech show. The latest offerings include a high-end OLED TV and truly wireless headphones.

Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV

The Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV supports Dolby Vision IQ and Flimmaker mode. It focuses at cinephiles and is said to make the picture look at its best with accurate details, which is something that filmmakers intended. The Dolby Vision IQ is an improved version of Dolby Vision that lets users adjust the brightness as per the light levels in the room to deliver a better viewing experience.

Flimmaker mode is touted to adjust the viewing settings according to the content that is being watched. It will tweak the frame rate, aspect ratio, and color. The Panasonic OLED TV is claimed to deliver up to 20% improved peak brightness than the other OLED TVs in the market right now.

Basically, OLED TVs offer the best black levels and improved contrast and color accuracy than the other display technologies such as QLED and LED. With improved brightness and other aspects, the Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV is expected to become a rival to the OLED TVs offered by LG, Sony, and other brands.

Panasonic Truly Wireless Earphones

Panasonic RZ-S500W is the newly launched truly wireless earphones from the company. It falls under the Panasonic and Technics brands. This new truly wireless earphones comes with active noise cancellation. The design and other features are similar to those of the affordable RZ-S300W except for the addition of noise cancellation.

This time around, the company seems to have focused greatly on sonic tuning. Moreover, the Panasonic RZ-S500W is IPX4 certified for water resistance.

As of now, the company has not revealed the pricing of both the OLED TV and truly wireless earphones. We can expect the same to be announced later as these will go on sale sometime in the second quarter of the year.

