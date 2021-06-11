Paytm, Infosys Seeking Government's Approval For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis isn't entirely over yet. The second wave was the most devastating in the country bringing the entire country to a standstill. The Indian government has been emphasizing the vaccination drive and has created different age groups for easy management.

However, there have been issues with the availability of vaccines which also impacted the slots reservation process on the CoWIN , Arogya Setu, and the Umang App. The Indian government recently announced a new initiative that would allow third-party app developers to add the option for the COVID-19 vaccine reservation.

With the new guidelines in place, the third-party apps will offer the option for the users to book a slot and also view and download vaccination certificates. In the latest development, a bunch of companies have applied for this process. Following are the details:

Which All Companies Have Filed Approval For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive?

As per a report via Reuters, several companies including some big names such as Infosys, Paytm and MakeMyTrip have sought approvals for the vaccination process. RS Sharma, head of the CoWin vaccination registration platform has revealed to the publication that as many as 15 private and state agencies have filed for the application seeking approvals to facilitate the vaccination drive.

The report suggests some major healthcare brands such as Appolo, Max Healthcare, and 1mg have also sought approvals apart from the aforementioned companies. There are sleek possibilities that some other companies might also add up to the list going forward.

How Beneficial This Process Will Be For General Indian Public?

The COVID-19 vaccine registration has been a tedious task for many. Specifically, the 18+ years age group have been struggling to book a slot. PM Modi had recently assured that the centre would be taking charge from the states to get this age group vaccinated.

The fresh inoculation drive starts June 21 in India. If by then the agencies which have applied for the vaccination process gets approval, it will be much easier for the masses to find a suitable slot.

All these companies have a huge user base in India; specifically, Paytm and MMT. So, an easy reach is what we expect. It is not clear by when the government will approve the applications. But, we will keep you posted with the developments.

