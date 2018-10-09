Paytm Maha Cashback Sale starts with Rs 12,000 cashback on iPhone and lot more

The festive season is almost started and all the online stores are offering the best deals and offers to attract more and more consumers. Being the race Paytm Mall has also announced its own Maha Cashback Sale in India. The sale has kicked started from October 9 (today) and will end on October 15. The e-commerce website is offering deals on mobiles, laptops and electronic products under the sale.

Moreover, if you are participating in this sale then you also have a chance of winning ten Samsung LED TVs, five Asus Laptops, seven Renault QWID cars, and the iPhone XS as well. ICICI Bank credit and cardholders can avail an additional cashback of 10 percent on their purchase. This offer is also available on EMI options.

The e-commerce website will host the sale every day from 2 pm to 6 pm, and Re 1 deals will be updated every day with new products. According to Paytm, it will add some special product from 8 pm to midnight with some special reduced prices.

Coming to smartphones, the Paytm Maha Cashback sale will offer buyers up to Rs. 12,000 cashback, no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 21,000 off on exchange of old phones, and reduced rates. Notable offers include Rs. 12,000 cashback on the iPhone X, Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus on the Vivo V11 Pro and the Oppo F9 Pro, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on the Vivo V7 smartphone. Other laptops and electronics will be listed with up to Rs. 20,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options as well.

