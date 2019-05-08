Paytm Mall Samsung Super Sale: Grab Galaxy S10 series with up to Rs. 14,000 cashback News oi-Karan Sharma Grab the Samsung smartphone with up to Rs 14,000 cashback under Paytm Mall Samsung Super Sale. All you need to know.

Online transaction app Paytm is once again back with its cashback offers on Samsung flagship smartphones. Paytm's e-commerce portal Paytm Mall has conducted 'Samsung Super Sale' where the company is offering up to Rs 14,000 cashbcak on some selected Galaxy smartphones along with exchange and no-cost EMI option as well. Do note that the cashback amount will be credited to your Paytm wallet which you can use it for making payments, recharges, or buying anything from other websites.

Here is a list of Samsung smartphone which you can grab under this sale.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Paytm is offering huge cash back on Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB variant. The smartphone is listed for Rs 84,900 with a flat cashback of Rs 14,000 on your Paytm wallet. So the Galaxy S10 512GB will be yours for Rs 70,900. For availing this cashbcak you need to apply promo code "MOBSAM14K".

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ buyers will receive a cashback of Rs 6,000 on their Paytm wallet. There are two variants of the Galaxy S10+ is available for sale on the e-store. The 128GB models is up for Rs 73,900 and the 512GB storage variant is up for Rs 91,900. However, after receiving the cashback, the price comes down to Rs 67,900 and Rs 85,900 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e is was the affordable smartphone in the S10 series. Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 9,000 on this smartphone under the Samsung Super Sale. Buyer can grab the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 46,900 after the cash back. The smartphone is also up for no-cost EMI and exchange offers. So if you don't want to pay the entire amount in one shoot then you can opt for the EMI option.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was the company's last year flagship model which comes in two variants. Paytm is offering Rs 6,000 cashback on both the models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost you Rs 61,900 and the 8GB with 512GB storage will cost you Rs 71,900.

The e-store is also offering deals on other Samsung smartphone which you don't want to miss.