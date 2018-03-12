Paytm Payments Bank powering Food Wallets for over 550 corporate across India

Paytm Payments Bank, one of India's known digital bank which provides zero balance accounts and zero charges on digital transactions, has announced that its corporate Food Wallet solution is powering food allowance for over 550 companies across India. The solution was announced back in April last year, the solution is currently active across established corporates like VIP Industries, L'Oreal, Hero Motocorp, Altisource, Quess Corp, KPIT, Allsource Technologies, Shoppers Stop, GAP, Big Basket and OML among others.

Paytm Payment Bank's Food Wallet solution benefits every stakeholder including the employers, employees as well as merchants. Employers can instantly transfer money to food wallets of employees based anywhere in the country, while employees can pay for their food and beverages using their mobile on the go and keep a track of their payments on the app.

This convenience along with Paytm's vast partner merchant network has led corporates to avail the Paytm Payments Bank Food Wallet over traditional food coupons or cards that come with hassles of procuring, handling and distribution. The company is also expanding this service at a rapid rate with the addition of other Tax allowance offerings like Gift Wallet, Fuel, Communication Wallet among others - the go-to service provider for all employee allowances.

Renu Satti, MD & CEO - Paytm Payments Bank said, "We have always focused on bringing customer-centric products that make life simpler for one and all. Our Food Wallet solution launched last year has received an exciting response from both corporates and employees and is set to power cashless food allowance for millions of working professionals. We will continue partnering with companies from diverse domains and offer the entire suite of tax-saving allowances and employee solutions" she further added.

The Paytm Payments Bank Food Wallet can be easily redeemed at office cafeterias and a wide range of online and physical merchants. The list includes KFC, Burger King, Zomato, Pizza Hut, Café Coffee Day, Big Basket and Big Bazaar among others.

