Paytm Tech Tuesday sale: Grab some never seen cashback deals on gadgets

Laptop deals

If you are interested in buying Apple Mac laptops then you can avail a minimum cashback of Rs 8,000. Iball laptops are available under Rs 12,000. Lenovo buyers will receive a cashback of Rs 2,500, HP laptops will receive a whopping cashback of up to Rs 3000. On the other hand, Dell buyers will receive a minimum cashback of Rs 2,000.

Paytm has also introduced a category of budget laptops, which comes with discounted prices on the top brands with added cash back.Along with that Paytm is offering some huge cashback on gaming laptops. Here is the list of a laptop with exciting cashbacks.

Dell Inspiron 7567

Paytm is offering a huge cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Dell Inspiron 7567.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 Spin is made available with a cashback of Rs 12,000.

MSI GE73VR-7RF Raider

MSI GE73VR-7RF Raider with a cashback of Rs 11,619

Headphone deals

If you are a music lover, then there are some worthy discounts on the best brands like JBL and Skullcandy. The JBL earphones start from Rs 830, and Skullcandy starts at Rs 799. The Boat super earphones are priced at just Rs 649.

Bluetooth speakers offers

The Tech Tuesday deals also offer exciting discounts on wireless and Bluetooth speakers. The deals include JBL Flip which is available at Rs 6,630 along with a cashback of Rs 1,170. The Portronics speakers are starting at Rs 955.

Hard disk deals

If you are planning to buy a new hard drive of a microSD, then this is the best time to buy. Paytm is also giving discounts on hard drives. WD 1TB and 2TB hard disks priced at Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,400 respectively.

You can avail a discount of 50 percent on Seagate along with an added cashback offer.

The Power banks section is priced at Rs 799. So in case you are travelling in the near future, you can get one.

Accessories deals

Also, there are offers on products like protective phone case, wireless keyboard and mouse along with LaserJet and Inkjet printers with a minimum cashback of Rs 1,000.

You can also buy ink cartridges for all the printers at an assured cashback of Rs 200.