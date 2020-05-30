ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Penumbral Lunar Eclipse To Start Next Month In India: When To Watch

    By
    |

    India is all set to witness another Lunar Eclipse this year. The second out of four penumbral lunar eclipses is expected to be sighted next month. This eclipse is also being termed as the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse' and is one of the major celestial events taking place this year. If you have somehow missed the previous lunar eclipse and wish to catch the upcoming, then this article is what you need to go through.

    Penumbral Lunar Eclipse To Start Next Month In India: When To Watch

     

    Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: What Is It And How To Watch?

    The penumbral lunar eclipse is amongst the three types of lunar eclipses and is an event that takes place when Earth is between the Moon and the Sun. When this penumbral lunar eclipse happens, the Moon orbits through the outer shadow of Earth (called penumbra). During this time, the moon becomes slightly dark which at times is mistaken for a Full Moon as well.

    This year the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse' or the penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to begin on June 5 last till June 6. This celestial event is expected to start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and is likely to last till June 6 until 2.34 AM in India.

    Additionally, this penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to be visible from the majority of the countries all across the globe. Based on the time zone of a region, one can catch a glimpse of the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.

    Besides, it is further being said that approximately 57 percent of the Moon will be passing through the outer shadow of the Earth (penumbra). This will make it faint in appearance and there is a possibility for the stargazers to catch the glimpse with the Moon passing halfway through. As mentioned earlier, this is the second penumbral lunar eclipse and two more are yet to take place this year.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: science news
    Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X