People below age 20 or above 50 more susceptible to fake news: IAMAI

People below the age of 20 or those above the age of 50 are most susceptible to be swayed by fake news, as per the new report shared by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Factly.

The report -- Countering Misinformation (Fake News) in India, surveyed 891 respondents, along with structured interviews of 30 interviewees from the Technology & Internet Service Providers, Government officials, Law Enforcement, Media & Influencers, Fact Checkers, Academia Political Parties.

According to the report, most people use social network platforms to connect with friends and families. As the age of the respondents increased, 'Friends or Friend Groups' and groups based on political/social/cultural beliefs of the person was chosen by a greater proportion of respondents as their main source of information on social media.

Many respondents also expressed a lack of trust over conventional media (with suggestions of them being corrupted or paid media) and thus their faith in contents shared by common people over social media.

On the other hand, there's only a small percentage of people who actually are in the business of spreading and sharing messages as part of propaganda.

According to the report it might be directly related to their bias, revenue generation and easy access to technology.

A large majority of people share and spread unverified information because of the availability of the information they have. Th­ese are driven by the social groups which they are a part of. ­The extent of information verification is limited by cellular data and digital literacy.

IAMAI stated that the issue of fake news has attained prominence in recent times. Despite the fact that social media only host user-generated content, these platforms are wrongly being targeted for the spread of fake news.

The digital industry is concerned about this growing menace, and the association believes studies like this will help evolve our understanding of disinformation and thereby help tackle the challenge.