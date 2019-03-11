Pilot forced to take a U-turn after lady forgot her newborn at airport News oi-Karan Sharma A woman forgot her newborn baby in the waiting area of the airport and board the flight. Here's how the pilot took the flight back to the airport.

There are many travellers who have a habit of forgetting something where ever they go and this seems to be seen very often at an Airport. However forgetting a small bag is still ok, but forgetting a newborn is not acceptable. It has been reported that recently a Suadi mother forgot her newborn baby at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport and boarded the Saudi Arabian flight.

After the flight takes off, the lady realised that she forgot her baby at the departure waiting area. After that, she requested the airlines and finally, the pilot turns the plane back to the King Abdulaziz International Airport, as per the Gulf News report.

According to the report, this incident happened on Flight SV832 from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur. Now a video is also going viral on social media, where the pilot is requesting Air Traffic Control (ATC) operators to return the flight to the airport.

In the video you can head that pilot is informing Air Traffic Control (ATC) operators that a woman on the plan forgot her new board at the waiting area. The officials at the ATC also get amazed after listing to this reason.

In the end, plan returned to the airport and mother reunited with her baby.