PM Kisan Status: Direct Link And How To Complete e-KYC Online Before Last Date?
The Indian government has released several plans and programs to boost the economy and improve the conditions of the people. One such program is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or the PM Kisan Yojana, which aims to directly benefit farmers. Farmers looking to receive their 11th installment will need to complete the e-KYC form, which is compulsory.
PM Kisan Yojana: e-KYC Details
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or the PM Kisan Yogana is one of the important programs. To ensure the benefits directly go to the beneficiaries, the e-KYC form is a must. The government states the last date to complete the e-KYC for PM Kisan Yojana is today, March 25.
Hence, completing the e-KYC for farmers on the PM Kisan website is required. We have provided the direct link to complete the PM Kisan e-KYC here. The steps to complete the e-KYC are easy and are explained below
How To Complete e-KYC On PM Kisan Website?
Here are the steps to complete the e-KYC process on the PM Kisan website:
Step 1: Open the PM Kisan official website. You can also click on this link for direct access https://pmkisan.gov.in/
Step 2: Next, you'll find the e-KYC option on the right side of the webpage, select this button
Step 3: Now, enter the required details, which is your Aadhaar card number
Step 4: You will also need to enter the captcha code to complete the process
Step 5: Next, the page will reload to enter your mobile number that's linked with the Aadhaar card; Select the 'Get OTP' button
Step 6: Now, enter the OTP that you get on your registered mobile number and the e-KYC will be completed
Users should note that the detailed entered need to match with the credentials on the PM Kisan platform. Only then the e-KYC will be completed. If not, it will be marked as invalid. In this case, users need to connect the Aadhar Seva Kendra.
The PM Kisan website states: "e-KYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. click eKYC option in Farmer Corner for Aadhar based OTP authentication and Biometric authentication contact nearest CSC center."
