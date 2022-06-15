Just In
- 27 min ago Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Review: Ultra-Sleek Machine With Zero Compromises
- 42 min ago Apple MacBook Pro M2 13-Inch Up For Pre-Orders From June 17; Pricing Starts At Rs. 1,29,900
- 50 min ago Amazon iQOO Days Sale: Discount Offers On iQOO Z6 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 9 SE 5G, iQOO 7 5G, And More
- 1 hr ago Video: Nothing Phone (1) Spotted With Carl Pei Ahead Of July 12 Launch
Don't Miss
- Movies Brahmastra Trailer Sweeps Netizens Off Their Feet!
- Finance This AAA Rated NBFC Has Recently Revised FD Rates, Now Offering Highest 7.15% To Senior Citizens
- Education UPSC NDA NA 2 Final Result 2021 Declared, UPSC NDA NA 2 2021 Final Result Direct Link
- News Mamata's opposition meet: Who are attending, who are not?
- Automobiles BattRE Storie Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 89,600 With 132km Range & Retro Design
- Sports Life is not on edge, IPL performance has increased expectations: Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Lifestyle Authorities Step Up Measures To Deal With Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Delhi
- Travel Father's Day 2022 : Father-Daughter Trips To Plan Across India
PM Modi’s Cabinet Approves 5G Spectrum Auction; Rollout Expected Soon
5G rollout in India can happen sooner than expected. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the auction of 5G spectrum to bring faster 5G connectivity to masses. Under the new proposal by Department of Telecommunications, the spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for direct allocation of airwaves to enterprises. The government will hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July 2022.
"Digital connectivity has been an important part of policy initiatives of the government through its flagship programs such as Digital India, Start-up India, Make in India and others," a government statement read.
As per the government's release, a total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands.
The much-anticipated auction will see participation from the leading telecom providers such as Reliance Industries' (RIL) Jio, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The government's release mentions that bidders would be given an option to surrender the spectrum after 10 years with no future liabilities with respect to balance instalments.
Notably, 5G has been in news for the last three years. We are often asked when 5G connectivity is rolling out to the masses, and finally, we have a timeline to give. If everything goes as mentioned in the government's report, you can expect to see a broader 5G rollout in the 2022 end or in the first quarter of 2023.
The market is already matured for 5G connectivity. You can get a 5G handset for as low as Rs. 16,000 in India. Realme, iQOO, Vivo, Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus etc. offer a range of 5G-enabled devices in India. With a broader rollout of 5G networks, consumers can expect a major boost in the overall internet connectivity speed.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086
-
23,999
-
14,999
-
14,999