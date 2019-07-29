PM Modi to appear on Discovery's Man Vs Wild with Bear Grills ― Streaming On August 12 News oi-Karan Sharma

We all know Bear Grylls and his famous Discovery show Man Vs Wild which is known for demonstrating how to survive in worst-case scenarios. Grylls is back with a new series and this is going to be very much exciting for Indians because Grylls has announced that PM Modi is going to be featured in his show, Man vs Wild.

The announcement was made by a Twitter post, the video becomes viral once it gets posted on the social media website. Fans and Modi supports have started commenting on the tweet and now it's flooded with comments like and retweets. In the last 5 hours, the tweeter post has received more than 831K views, 3.9K comments, 28K retweets, and 61K likes. This post has become one of the most liked, commented, and retweeted post for Bear Grylls.

Not only on Tweeter, but Instagram and Facebook are also flooded with comments and likes on the teaser video. Everyone on social media is talking about the upcoming show. Some are calling PM Modi as the most versatile personality, and some are calling PM Modi Vs Wild.

According to Grylls Twitter post, he wants to show Prime Minister's unknown side to all the audiences. "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm," reads his Twitter post.

According to the announcement, the show will be broadcasted on Discovery India at 9 pm.

"India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation. Thanks, @BearGrylls for coming here! @DiscoveryIN," PM Modi commented on Grylls's post.

