Pollutions concerns: Airtel may not sponsor Delhi Half Marathon

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has asked the organizers of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon to address concerns of air pollution for it to continue the 10-year-old association, given the serious health risks to participants.

Bharti Airtel said it has been a strong supporter of the event over the last decade but has received "a lot of feedback from our customers and citizens at large expressing concern on holding the marathon in view of the prevailing air pollution in the city."

"For the upcoming edition we have discussed the air quality issue with the organizers, Procam and they have assured us that they are taking several measures to minimise the impact of air pollution on the runners," it said.

The telco said that a marathon is an event that infuses the spirit of fitness and good health in Delhi citizens and we love that. We acknowledge it as a voluntary event and runners should take into consideration the environmental factors, including pollution and their health while participating.

A team of professionals is being deployed by Procam before the race day to sprinkle salt mixed with effluent treated water across the entire track to ensure that the dust pollution is negated. Furthermore, no vehicles will be plying on the route of the marathon, the telco said.