Popular executives who resigned from top smartphone companies in 2017

According to a recent report by research firm Canalys, India has now overtaken the United States to become the world's second-largest smartphone market after China. However, the industry has faced lots of ups and downs in the form top executives resigning from their positions and seemingly impacting the operations and businesses of their respective companies.

Some of these personalities have brought about quite a bit of change in the tech culture in India as well. Thus to help you know about these professionals we at GizBot have listed out the top-tech honchos, who have resigned their companies and have joined another in 2017.

Hugo Barra

Chinese smartphones became the first choice this year, especially Xiaomi and all credit goes to its compelling price point. However this year in January, after three-and-a-half years of working with the company, Hugo Barra resigned from his position stating that he will go back to Silicon Valley and embark on a new journey there.

He served as the Vice President of Xiaomi's Global efforts and under his leadership, Xiaomi significantly expanded its reach to India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore as well as European and US markets.

Amit Boni

After spending seven years in Motorola, Amit Boni resigned from the company this year in April only to join Smartron, a global technology OEM company, and premier IoT brand. The reason for his move was basically a shift in a workplace but he has control significantly to Motorola's business. He was even known as the face behind a revival of Moto in the country and was heading Indian operation at Motorola at the time he left.

Currently, he is heading the sales and marketing functions for Smartron. Boni holds an MBA degree from MDI-Gurgaon and has worked with companies like Honeywell in the past.

Shubhajit Sen

After serving for two and a half year in Micromax as a Chief Marketing Officer, Shubhajit Sen was this was replaced by Shubhodip Pal in the month of May. After this incident, Sen joined Grohe, the maker of premier sanitary fittings as the country general manager in August. Seems he has taken a complete turn from where he was.

Arvind Vohra

Arvind Vohra stepped down as India's CEO and MD this year in August after leading Gionee for almost five years. He is still with the company and is now serving as the company's executive director. Meanwhile, David Chang who is the Global Sales Director for Gionee is handling all the India operations for the brand.

Sanjay Kaul

Sanjay Kaul who was elevated to the position of India Sales Head Sales from company's Executive in May last year has stepped down from his role with Apple. His resignation has been carried out with immediate effect and the company has named Michel Coulomb as a new head of sales. Kaul's resignation comes at a time when the tech giant is struggling to increase its sales numbers - in India.

Kwon Oh-Hyun

Amidst Samsung's legal battles and Jay Y. Lee case, Kwon Oh-Hyun, Samsung Electronics' CEO, and Vice Chairman has already announced his resignation from the company. The departure of 32-year Samsung veteran Kwon after five years in the top job comes at a time of leadership uncertainty at the company. As such, the executive has stated that he will step down from the CEO role, as well as his positions on the board from March 2018.

Kwon, 64, is seen as Samsung Group No. 2. As well as being chairman of the board and a board director, he heads the components business - including memory chips - and the display business.