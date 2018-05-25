Pornhub launches VPN to provide users with privacy while watching adult videos

Pornhub is up for next level privacy, the website is now offering a free VPN service so that users can keep their porn-browsing activities private. This new service is known as VPNhub which is available on iOS and Android platforms for free.

Pornhub has created this VPN service to help its visitor for preventing their internet activities leaked to some untrusted Wi-Fi networks, like at a coffee shop, and to also get access to region-locked on other adult video sites.

"Here at Pornhub, with 90 million visitors a day, the vast majority of whom are using devices on the go. It's especially important that we continue to ensure the privacy of our users and maintain their confidentiality. With the launch of VPNhub, users will have access to the world's fastest VPN, with over 1000 servers in 15+ countries from which to choose. Now, whether they are perusing the Internet while travelling or from an untrusted network, they can do so without worry," said Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub.

According to the Pornhub blog post, "Featuring unlimited bandwidth, VPNhub makes it impossible for ISPs to throttle user's usage, as they navigate the Internet without having to deal with local networks or geographic limitations. Furthermore, VPNhub provides users with an extra layer of security, transmitting sensitive data under its cloak of anonymity, rendering it inaccessible to hackers, government entities and prying eyes. VPNhub logs no user data or activity while it is being used, further ensuring user privacy and anonymity."

For getting access to more servers, the user should have to pay a premium subscription amount of $11.99 per month. Or $6.25 a month if the user is taking the subscription for a full year. However, the premium subscription will also remove the ads, and let you access the PC and Mac clients for the VPN services.

The website has been promoting its VPN service as a way to protect and keep your personal data safe. But there is some condition, according to the VPNhub's privacy policy, the service will not rent or sell user's personal information to other. However, it will still share non-personally identifiable information with third parties for research and marketing purposes.

Source