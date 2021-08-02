ENGLISH

    Prime Minister Modi Introduces e-RUPI: What Is e-RUPI And What Are Its Benefits?

    By
    |

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to introduce a new digital payment platform called e-RUPI. The PMO believes e-RUPI would be a revolutionary in ensuring people the welfare schemes. The new digital payment platform is believed to be a leak-proof method of delivering governmental welfare schemes.

     

    What Is e-RUPI And What Are Its Benefits?

    PM Modi To Launch e-RUPI Today

    The e-RUPI platform will be announced via video conference at 4:30 PM today, August 2. "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution that offers several benefits for its users," PM Modi had tweeted on Sunday.

    What Is e-RUPI?

    As mentioned above, e-RUPI is a digital payment platform. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and National Health Authority. The PMO says e-RUPI will be person and purpose-specific when it comes to digital payments from government schemes.

    In other words, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment, much like the neo banking platforms we have today. However, the main purpose of e-RUPI is to connect service sponsors (like government schemes and benefits) directly and digitally with the beneficiaries. The new e-RUPI platform further aims to make 'ease of living' via digital technology.

    Benefits Of e-RUPI

    Prime Minister Modi has further explained the various benefits of e-RUPI. Here are the benefits explained by PM Modi:

    • e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment.
    • Connects service sponsors and beneficiaries digitally.
    • Ensures leak-proof delivery of various welfare services.
    • It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

    The new e-RUPI users will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or internet banking access, at the service provider. Plus, it also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. E-RUPI also assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary as it's pre-paid.

     

    The e-RUPI platform can also be used for services under schemes like providing medicines and nutritional assistance under maternal and child welfare schemes, TB eradication programs, medicines and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidy, and so on.

    Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 10:29 [IST]
