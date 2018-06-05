Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 850 processor for connected Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft, the Redmond tech giant is determined to manufacture Windows 10 PCs that will be powered by mobile processors and it seems that its chip-making partner Qualcomm is also all set for the same. Qualcomm has recently announced the Snapdragon 850 mobile platform which is designed specifically for Always Connected Windows 10 PCs.

Qualcomm has also said that it has teamed up with Samsung in order to develop the Snapdragon 850 processor. The processor utilizes the 10nm fabrication technology and also houses Snapdragon X20 and Qualcomm AI (Artificial Intelligence) Engine.

It is also being said that this will be a dedicated processor that will b used in the upcoming lineup of Windows 10 PCs that will run on ARM which were backed by Snapdragon 835 previously. With this, the company is aiming towards making the Windows 10 PCS more portable. Microsoft will also add mobile-friendly features including LTE connectivity, improved battery backup and more.

The Snapdragon 850, on the other hand, is an improved version of the Snapdragon 845 processor which was rolled out earlier this year. The processor also brings some optimizations which makes it suitable for Windows 10 PCs. According to the Qualcomm's official blog post:

"The power-efficient architecture of the Snapdragon 850 is engineered to support up to 30 percent system-wide increase in performance and up to 3X AI performance over the previous generation, as well as up to 1.2 gigabits per second LTE connectivity speeds and up to 25 hours of continuous usage".

Qualcomm has also confirmed the fact that it will not be releasing the Snapdragon 850 for its mobile platform. It is expected that the Snapdragon 850 will be available for Always Connected PCs, which will offer a 'highly optimized/ Windows 10 experience for the users at a low price. It is also being reported that Samsung is one of the major partners for launch and the users can expect to see a Snapdragon 850 powered Windows 10 PC from the company by the end of this year.