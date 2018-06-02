Qualcomm is working on Snapdragon 850 exclusively for Windows 10 PCs

Qualcomm had recently collaborated with Microsoft to develop the Windows on ARM project. This collaboration gave the users Snapdragon 835-powered Windows laptops from the OEMS like Asus and HP. Now, Qualcomm has some plans to fortify its position in the PC ecosystem, the company is planning to achieve it by releasing Snapdragon 850 processor. The Snapdragon 850 processor will be exclusive for ARM-based Windows 10 laptops. The new processor will act as a successor of Snapdragon 845 mobile SoC.

As per some reports from Beebom, Qualcomm is aiming towards developing a parallel platform for its high-end mobile processors that will further be optimized for ARM devices. Like we mentioned above the Snapdragon 850 is not a new processor rather it is an upgraded version of the Windows 10 notebooks and tablets that could arrive later this year.

Also, the Snapdragon 850 has also been spotted on Geekbench's database and is listed under a different name. The database further cleared that the chip will run at a clock speed of around 3GHz. This quite fast than what the Snapdragon 845 offers, this is due to the different yet better thermal architecture in PCs.

Further, a device from Lenovo that is codenamed 'Europa' (also called 'ELZE1') has also been spotted on the Geekbench that is running the same Snapdragon chip on Windows 10 device. There are some reports that are suggesting that ASUS and HP are also testing new Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 devices that are codenamed 'Chimera 2' and 'Thanos' respectively. Both the devices could be powered by a Snapdragon 850 processor.

It seems that Dell also doesn't want to stay behind and has finally decided to join the Windows on ARM bandwagon. Dell is said to be working on a dual-display Windows 10 device that is said to carry a similar form factor like the anticipated Surface Phone. The dell device is codenamed as 'Januss', and it could be powered by the Snapdragon 850 and also feature dual display. However, there is not much information available on the design of the screen. Also, the Dell device might feature Type C USB port along with additional feature like 'several cameras', accelerometer and gyroscope etc.