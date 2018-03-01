Qualcomm might switch to 10nm for future Snapdragon 600 Series

Qualcomm which is a known name when it comes to chipset manufacturing industry is working towards upgrading its Snapdragon 600 series to the 10nm process. The new series of the chipset is expected to be available in the second half of 2018 and it is being claimed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series will give a tough competition to the new MediaTek 12nm Helio P60.

The most power-packed SoC of the Qualcomm is the Snapdragon 600 and it is based on the 14nm chip. However, the original Snapdragon series was built on the 28nm process.

The new 10nm process is claimed to bring noticeable upgrades as well as a reduction in power consumption. Further, the upcoming Snapdragon 670 would be the first chip in the series that would be built on the 10nm process.

As per the reports from Gizmochina, the leaks have revealed that it will be an octa-core chip in a 6+2 arrangement rather than using the 4+4 arrangement. The chipset will also use custom kyro cores.

In recent events, Qualcomm has also announced its new series of Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform. As per reports from Beebom the new Snapdragon 700 series of the mobile platform is said to bridge the gap between the 600-series and the flagship 800-series.

Snapdragon 700 series will be based on Qualcomm's new architecture and will also incorporate additional features for a better camera, performance, overall fast performance and also improve the battery life.

The major highlight of the Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform series is its AI (Artificial Intelligence). The new Snapdragon 700 series makes use of the Hexagon Vector processor along with Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and Kyro CPU which can perform twice the amount of task when compared to Snapdragon 660. Qualcomm has also made a statement that the Snapdragon 700 series SoCs will be made available to its partner companies in H1 2018.

The world's smallest Dell XPS 13 (2018): First impressions

For more Qualcomm and other technology, news stay connected with www.gizbot.com