Qualcomm wants to ban iPhone XS and XR sales after defeating Apple

Chipset maker Qualcomm is been in a conflict with Cupertino tech giant Apple from a long time. Now the company has asked the courts in China to ban the sale of Apple's latest iPhone XS and XR after winning a preliminary injunction against older models. Qualcomm has confirmed the news on Thursday.

On Monday, a Chinese court passes an ordered to ban the sales of some older Apple iPhone models for the violation of patents of Qualcomm.

"We plan to use the same patents to file suit against the three new iPhone models," Jiang Hongyi, a lawyer at Lexfield Law Offices who is representing Qualcomm in its patent suits, told the FT, which first reported the news on Thursday.

Qualcomm bought this case as a part of a global patent dispute between the two US companies. Both the tech giant companies are indulged in includes dozens of lawsuits against each other.

On Monday Apple said that all its phone models will remain on sale in mainland China and the company has filed a request for reconsideration with the court. In addition, the company has also mentioned that the three newly launched models were not part of the case.

Let's see what Apple is going to do about the sales ban in China and how Qualcomm will oppose Apple to sell its iPhones in the country.