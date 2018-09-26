Quick Heal detects more than 2,000 malware on a daily basis: Report

According to Quick Heal report, more than 631,000 threats were detected on Android devices of individuals and enterprise users across India between April and June 2018.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer - Quick Heal Technologies, said: "While a growing number of people are now installing state-of-the-art security solutions on larger devices such as desktops and laptops, they often do not take mobile threats seriously. "

He said: "This is a major security loophole. Smartphones hold a lot of personal and financial information and are increasingly being used to transact online. They are also being used in BYOD-led workplaces to handle sensitive business data. The failure to install adequate mobile security puts all of this data at risk. This massive cybersecurity gap is what we are aiming to draw attention to with our latest Quarterly Threat Report."

On a daily basis, Quick Heal detected more than 2,000 malware, 3,000 potentially unwanted applications (PUAs), and 1,000 adware, the report said.

The report also identifies the top ten Android malware of Q2 2018 include Android.Smsreg.DA, Android.Airpush.J, and Android.Guerrilla.M, amongst others, which were propagated through third-party app stores.

The report pointed out that most users install advance security software on their laptops and desktops, but often neglect their mobile devices. This leaves a major gap in their overall security posture and presents a lucrative opportunity for cybercriminals.

The increase in the number of mobile-based threats such as Banking Trojan and crypto mining attacks is indicative of a growing shift towards exploiting vulnerable mobile devices to compromise sensitive personal information of mobile users, it said.

Moreover, the number of crypto mining malware hits in Q2 increased as compared to Q1.

The report also highlighted the growing threat of Banking Trojans, which imitate popular social and banking apps used in India to gain access to security permissions on infected devices and steal users' banking credentials.