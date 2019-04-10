ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Radiation might affect astronauts' memory temporarily: study

    The gamma-ray radiation and low-dose neutron do not impact memory.

    By
    |

    While several space agencies are poised to launch more and more space missions and explore new dimensions of our solar system, a team of Russian astronomers has found that space radiation might temporarily affect astronauts' memory.

    Radiation might affect astronauts' memory temporarily: study

     

    The researchers for the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), however, understood that gamma-ray radiation and low-dose neutron do not impact the rodents' intellectual capabilities, reports Sputnik news agency.

    This also means that the mental capabilities of the mice were unaffected by the radiation, with memorization occurring as normal and the rodents acting similar to the non-irradiated control group.

    Both groups "showed no differences in terms of exploratory behavior or anxiety, six weeks after the irradiation," with their "ability to form hippocampus-dependent memory also unaffected," states the study.

    "We are not asserting that the behavior and memory of irradiated mice remained completely unaffected," said Alexander Lazutkin, a senior research scientist, cites Sputnik.

    "The data on other types of radiation suggests that despite the apparent preservation of memories, its individual fine components may suffer. That means our work is just the beginning of this kind of research," he said.

    The new study enhances the scientific knowledge of the types of neutrons produced in the atmosphere or inside a spacecraft during their atoms' reaction with cosmic rays, the researchers said.

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue