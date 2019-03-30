ENGLISH

    If you are a railway passenger then there is good news for you as RailTel is now providing high-speed Wi-Fi at 1,000 stations across the country.

    RailTel now offers high-speed Wi-Fi at 1,000 stations: Report

     

    Recently Railtel said that RailWire Wi-Fi by RailTel is now Live at 1000 Railway Stations across the country. In a tweet, PSU said, "RailWire Wi-Fi by RailTel is now Live at 1000 Railway Stations across the country. Reay Road Railway station of Mumbai Suburban Line becomes the 1000th Station to be live with RailWire Wi-Fi. Journey to achieve Digital India Continues!"

    Recently RailTel has also joined hands with Tata Trust to provide high-speed internet services to its passengers over its network. Out of 8,738 Stations, 6,441 Stations have been planned to be given Wi-Fi facility, excluding 2,297 halt Stations. So far, 832 Stations have been equipped with Wi-Fi facility. 775 more Stations will be covered with Wi-Fi service by March 2019. 4,791 balance stations will be taken up by TATA Trust and are targeted for commissioning progressively by 2nd September 2019, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    For the unaware, RailTel Corporation is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track.

    The Mini Ratna PSU has created over 45000 RKMs of fiber network connecting over 4500 cities/towns on the network including several rural areas.

    The network is supported by multiple of 10G/2.5G based STM-64/16 system rings.

    In addition, RailTel has also provided over 10500 KM of the network with DWDM systems with a 100G/400G capacity which is targeted to be further expanded to additional 14000 KM within a year to cover all major cities of the country. It also has an MPLS network with core on 10G capacity along with NGN system to support various IP enabled services.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
